Friday night sky lights? What were those bright spots caught on video and camera?

DENVER (KDVR) — A string of mysterious lights spotted in the Colorado night sky on Friday had many viewers contacting FOX31.

Residents from multiple areas in Colorado submitted video and photos to FOX31, with one man saying in the video that he had never seen anything like it before.

“Same distance apart coming in from the same direction before they disappeared,” viewer Diego Torres said, adding “To be honest, I am an alien person I do believe in the ETs so obviously those thoughts are going through my head.”

Those who saw the strange lights say there had to have been between 30 to 50 lined up across the sky.

“They just started disappearing, one after another, one by one, and I was like ‘whoa that’s so cool, I’m freaking out about right now,” Brian Magana said.

There have been reports of strange objects in the sky before.

“What we see are pretty regular satellite trains of launches,” Research Scientist for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University Matt Rogers said, adding “They are called constellations and it’s a program that SpaceX is launching to provide satellite internet.”

In April, people were seeing the string of lights too that turned out to be 60 Starlink broadband satellites, internet-beaming satellites launched by SpaceX.

SpaceX has said the satellites will allow it to beam internet directly to terminals that consumers will set up at their homes or offices.

“They go up and they start off in a single line as they leave the upper stage of a space craft and gradually, they spread out to cover the entire earth in a shell and that’s what gives you the universal covering they are seeking,” Rogers said, adding “These are all 500 kms above the surface of the earth so they are way way above any aircraft can fly.”