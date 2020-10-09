Friday night lights return to Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — High school football players from schools around Colorado will play under the Friday Night Lights but can expect to see changes on the sidelines and in the stands.

Last month, Governor Polis gave approval for football to move forward this fall. Initially, CHSAA said the fall football season would be moved to February.

Following Governor Polis’ announcement, schools were given the choice between football in the fall or February. In the end, 80 percent of schools opted to play football in the fall.

Players and spectators will notice changes on the sidelines and in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players, coaches, managers and official must fill out a daily symptom trackers. Anyone with symptoms must stay home.

Players are not allowed to use the locker rooms and must wear masks when they’re not playing.

Spectators will be limited. Everyone must social distance, whether they are in the stands or on the sidelines.

Despite the change and challenges, parents at the game between Rock Canyon High School and Columbine High School said they were excited to see their players back on the field.

“Excited — very excited that we have a chance to come out and watch them play,” said parent Carlos Cromwell.