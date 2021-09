DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh dusting of snow fell over Loveland Ski Area on Monday morning. The ski area is about 10 days away from making snow ahead of ski season.

It usually takes 2-weeks of snowmaking to open the mountain.

Dustin Schaefer with Loveland Ski Area took these photos this morning:

Loveland said it hopes to open sometime mid-October to early November. Last year, Loveland opened November 11.

Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Keystone usually battle to be the first in the state to open.