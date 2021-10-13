Fresh powder blankets many Colorado ski areas: see totals here

DENVER (KDVR) — Several inches of snow fell Tuesday and Wednesday for many of Colorado’s ski areas.

Last year, ski season started on Oct. 28. Wolf Creek Ski Area was the first to open.

But which ski area will open first this season?

Historically, the race to open is between Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Keystone.

Here are the totals for some of the ski areas over the past 24-hours.

Arapahoe Basin: 10+ inches

Aspen Mountain: Less than 2 inches

Breckenridge: 6 inches

Eldora: 4 inches

Keystone: 1 inch

Loveland Ski Area: 10+ inches

Telluride: 8-10 inches

Wolf Creek: 6 inches

Here’s a photo gallery of snow stakes at several different ski areas:

Arapahoe Basin

Loveland Ski Area

Breckenridge

Telluride

Keystone

Eldora

Aspen Mountain

The ski areas could see an addition 2-6 inches of snow on Thursday.