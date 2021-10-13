Fresh powder blankets many Colorado ski areas: see totals here

DENVER (KDVR) — Several inches of snow fell Tuesday and Wednesday for many of Colorado’s ski areas.

Last year, ski season started on Oct. 28. Wolf Creek Ski Area was the first to open.

But which ski area will open first this season?

Historically, the race to open is between Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Keystone.

Here are the totals for some of the ski areas over the past 24-hours.

  • Arapahoe Basin: 10+ inches
  • Aspen Mountain: Less than 2 inches
  • Breckenridge: 6 inches
  • Eldora: 4 inches
  • Keystone: 1 inch
  • Loveland Ski Area: 10+ inches
  • Telluride: 8-10 inches
  • Wolf Creek: 6 inches

The ski areas could see an addition 2-6 inches of snow on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

