Fremont Search and Rescue rescues injured hiker, warns hikers to plan ahead

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) – Fremont Search and Rescue (FSAR) evacuated an injured hiker from Peak 8287 on Tuesday.

ATVs, a helicopter and a team on foot assisted in the 15 hour evacuation in very difficult terrain. The subject was transferred to Canon Fire and American Medical Response (AMR). The evacuation was complete at 5:15AM Wednesday.

“Please, please plan ahead, and don’t push your limits. FSAR has now had more missions in 2020, then in the same period in 2019, even with March and April being in Stay at Home status,” Fremont Search and Rescue reminds people who want to enjoy the outdoors.

AMR, Canon Fire, Colorado Search and Rescue, Fremont Emergency Management, Fremont County IMT, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Royal Gorge Helitours and Reach Air were all involved in the evacuation.