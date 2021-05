FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A bus driver is behind bars after allegedly slapping a child for not wearing a mask properly on the school bus.

On Wednesday, 63-year-old Jaquez Bertram Armand was arrested for a warrant by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies. FCSO said Armand was charged with child abuse causing injury, third-degree assault, and harassment.

The bond amount was set at $1000.00. Armand bonded out and was released after being booked into the Fremont County Detention Facility.