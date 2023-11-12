DENVER (KDVR) — A freight train derailed Sunday morning in Gilpin County, causing an emergency response, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported and there was no leakage or fumes from the cars. There were also no anticipated evacuations, according to GCSO.

The derailment happened in the area of Colorado State Highway 72 and South Beaver Creek Road.

A route in that area serves Amtrak’s California Zephyr passenger train between the Denver Union Station and Winter Park/Fraser stops.

Due to the derailment, two Amtrak trains on the California Zephyr route were delayed.

According to Amtrak, the train scheduled to travel west from Denver to Winter Park and beyond was delayed “due to a disabled freight train ahead that is blocking the route.”

A lengthy delay was anticipated.

Another train scheduled to travel east through the same route later in the day was also disrupted. The train was stopped in Grand Junction, according to Amtrak.