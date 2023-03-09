DENVER (KDVR) — If you are traveling to the Eastern Plains on Thursday morning, prepare for hazardous travel.

The Colorado State Patrol said freezing rain is falling across the eastern portion of the state, making travel extremely hazardous.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said that the freezing rain should end by late-morning into the early afternoon.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for the Eastern Plains until 11 a.m. due to freezing fog, freezing drizzle and freezing rain.

If you need to travel, here are some tips from the National Weather Service on driving in freezing rain:

Slow down

Don’t use cruise control

Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles

“Compared to a typical snowstorm, freezing rain is much more hazardous — especially on the road. While both are dangerous, it’s far easier to lose control of your vehicle on icy pavement, not to mention the increased risk of falling branches and powerlines. Bottom line: use extreme caution if there is, or recently was, freezing rain,” the NWS said.

