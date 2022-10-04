This was a colorful sunset over city park in Denver, Colorado shot using a combination of a drone and a DSLR in the fall (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.

During October, there has only been one 90-degree day in history and that happened on Oct. 1, 1892, according to the National Weather Service. The lowest temperature ever recorded during October in Denver was minus two degrees on Oct. 29, 1917.

The average temperature for the Denver metro area during October is 51.1 degrees. The normal high this time of year ranges from 72 degrees at the start of the month to 59 degrees by the end of the month.

If you are curious about what Denver weather is usually like in October, we have you covered.

First freeze

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

Here is a look at the first freeze dates for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:

2021: Oct. 13

Oct. 13 2020: Sept. 8

Sept. 8 2019: Oct. 9

Oct. 9 2018: Oct. 10

Oct. 10 2017: Oct. 9

Oct. 9 2016: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 2015: Oct. 28

Oct. 28 2014: Oct. 3

Oct. 3 2013: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 2012: Oct. 5

Earliest Freeze

Here is a look at the top five earliest first freeze dates in Denver history, according to NWS:

Sept. 8, 2020

Sept. 8, 1962

Sept. 11, 1898

Sept. 12, 1902

Sept. 14, 1876

Latest first freeze dates

Here is a look at the five latest first freeze dates in Denver history, according to NWS:

Nov. 15, 1944

Nov. 6, 1924

Nov. 4, 1940

Oct. 30, 1974

Oct. 29, 1941

When will it snow?

The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18. So when could the first snowfall arrive this year?

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Dec. 10, 2021 Sept. 8, 2020 October 10, 2019 October 6, 2018 October 9, 2017 November 17, 2016 November 5, 2015 November 11, 2014 October 18, 2013 October 5, 2012

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the NWS, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.

Denver finished the 2021-22 season with a total of 49.4 inches of snow, which was just below the average seasonal normal snowfall of 56.9 inches.

During the 2020-2021 season, Denver finished the season with 80.2 inches of snowfall. However, 27.1 inches of that total came during a March blizzard in 2021.

Average snowfall in Denver

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.8 inches

7.8 inches March: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.

