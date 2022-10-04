DENVER (KDVR) — If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
During October, there has only been one 90-degree day in history and that happened on Oct. 1, 1892, according to the National Weather Service. The lowest temperature ever recorded during October in Denver was minus two degrees on Oct. 29, 1917.
The average temperature for the Denver metro area during October is 51.1 degrees. The normal high this time of year ranges from 72 degrees at the start of the month to 59 degrees by the end of the month.
If you are curious about what Denver weather is usually like in October, we have you covered.
First freeze
The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.
Here is a look at the first freeze dates for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:
- 2021: Oct. 13
- 2020: Sept. 8
- 2019: Oct. 9
- 2018: Oct. 10
- 2017: Oct. 9
- 2016: Oct. 6
- 2015: Oct. 28
- 2014: Oct. 3
- 2013: Oct. 4
- 2012: Oct. 5
Earliest Freeze
Here is a look at the top five earliest first freeze dates in Denver history, according to NWS:
- Sept. 8, 2020
- Sept. 8, 1962
- Sept. 11, 1898
- Sept. 12, 1902
- Sept. 14, 1876
Latest first freeze dates
Here is a look at the five latest first freeze dates in Denver history, according to NWS:
- Nov. 15, 1944
- Nov. 6, 1924
- Nov. 4, 1940
- Oct. 30, 1974
- Oct. 29, 1941
When will it snow?
The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18. So when could the first snowfall arrive this year?
The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.
On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.
Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:
- Dec. 10, 2021
- Sept. 8, 2020
- October 10, 2019
- October 6, 2018
- October 9, 2017
- November 17, 2016
- November 5, 2015
- November 11, 2014
- October 18, 2013
- October 5, 2012
What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the NWS, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.
Denver finished the 2021-22 season with a total of 49.4 inches of snow, which was just below the average seasonal normal snowfall of 56.9 inches.
During the 2020-2021 season, Denver finished the season with 80.2 inches of snowfall. However, 27.1 inches of that total came during a March blizzard in 2021.
Average snowfall in Denver
Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:
- January: 6.5 inches
- February: 7.8 inches
- March: 11.5 inches
- April: 8.8 inches
- May: 1.7 inches
- June: Trace
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 1 inch
- October: 4.1 inches
- November: 7.4 inches
- December: 8 inches
The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.
