DENVER (KDVR) — Free WiFi internet access, called Lift Zones, will be available in more that 20 Front Range locations for Colorado students by the end of January 2021.

Students will be able to access the Lift Zones in safe places like recreation and community centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, Girls Inc. and parks, according to Comcast Colorado.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, students without access to broadband and computers experienced a homework gap that posed barriers to educational opportunity. Now, students need access to simply participate in the remote learning environment,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The WiFi access is provided by Comcast in partnership with local communities. The initiative provides free Lift Zone WiFi for the next three years, according to the Comcast website.

Grants and resources, valued at $150,000, for digital literacy and internet safety programs were also announced by Comcast and Weiser on Tuesday. Grantees are:

Community Computer Connection (C3): $25,000 to help them acquire technology resources needed by schools, nonprofits, and individuals 200 laptops for them to distribute to non-profits, schools and lower income communities.

$25,000 to Denver Public Schools Foundation to help DPS technology education leaders provide internet safety programming and resources at school locations and at Denver Comcast Lift Zone locations such as Boys & Girls Clubs, Girls Inc., and City of Denver Parks & Rec centers.

$25,000 to Aurora Public Schools Foundation to support APS technology education leaders in providing online safety programming and resources at APS school locations and at Aurora Comcast Lift Zone locations including City of Aurora recreation centers.

“Access is just one piece of bridging the digital divide. Knowing what to do online, how to do it safely, and how to protect children and families from online fraud and abuse is of utmost importance, and I am proud to partner with Comcast on these efforts,” Weiser said.