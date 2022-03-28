LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Westminster-based program is taking homeschooling to a new novel by bringing the classroom to the students.

Eighteen-year-olds Vanessa Sanchez and Charlize Medellin-Reyes are going into the medical profession.

“I want to become an RN, a registered nurse, and study oncology, which is cancer,” said Sanchez.

“I want to become a cardiovascular surgeon,” said Reyes.

The girls are now pursuing their nursing assistant certificate, a $2,000 value, at no cost to them.

“A lot of times, the students live too far away from our office, our school, so we want to go to them,” said Shari Bossmann, RN, of Destinations Career Academy of Colorado.

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado is a homeschool high school academy online and in person via the mobile medical lab.

In addition to receiving a high school diploma, students can pursue any of the additional courses to give them a head start in their chosen field.

“We have law, so they can go through with that, we have IT, engineering, business, and we have an outdoor club,” said Bossmann.

In addition to homeschooling kids at no charge, students can get a jump-start on their chosen field of work.

“This is our first year in doing this, so we just got this thing done and ready to go and we’ve got about 17 students total,” said Bossmann.

And two of those students, Sanchez and Reyes, will have their nurse’s assistant certificate in a few weeks.

“Moneywise, it is a lifesaver,” said Sanchez.

“It’s free education, not necessarily free, it’s like wow, going into college I already have this on my record,” said Reyes.

Bossmann says the mobile medical van is the first of its kind in Colorado, but surely, more will follow.