AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An encampment ban took effect on Saturday in Aurora.

As FOX31 learned last week, the city said it is not prepared to start enforcing that ban. That is not stopping nonprofits from reaching out to folks in need of resources ahead of enforcement.

The City of Aurora has not prepared shelters to house people looking for a place to stay, which is in part why enforcement isn’t starting yet.

One nonprofit is informing folks they don’t have to find a workaround for any future enforcement, thanks to a free text alert system.

According to Anna Miller at Mile High Behavioral Healthcare, using their phones, people experiencing homelessness or in need of help can simply send a text for help when times are tough.

“You have to subscribe, so you text ‘warm up’ to 31-31-31,” Miller said.

Anyone may use the center to recharge their phones or connect to Wi-Fi. Once you’re in, the Aurora Day Resource Center will keep you posted.

“Then you are on our list to receive updates for any resource,” Miller said, “If we have a large food bank delivery, resources from immunizations, haircuts, foot care, if we’re going to activate for cold weather,” Miller said.

That is its most important function, Miller said, informing folks when shelter is available on days when the weather is bad.

“What it does is it really provides to those who opt-in, a phone number and an immediate resource, should they need something,” Miller said.

Another service this text alert provides is that it’s available to anyone. So if, for example, a business or healthcare provider wanted to help the Aurora Day Resource Center provide help to people in need, they could do so through this service.