DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 midterm elections are Tuesday. Many places across Colorado are offering freebies and deals to celebrate the election.

Here is a look at the discounts and deals that are being offered:

Bird scooter– “It’s time to Roll to the Polls for election day November 8th. As part of our continuous initiative to help voters get to and from the ballots safely and sustainably, we’re offering two, free rides! Use code VOTETODAY in the Bird App,” Bird shared on Twitter.

Krispy Kreme – Free original glazed doughnut for all guests

Lyft– Riders can preload the code VOTE22 before Election Day for a 50% discount that gets applied to their ride to the polls on November 8. Codes will be available to be used during voting hours in every time zone, for a discount of up to $10.

RTD– RTD will provide systemwide zero fare transit access

