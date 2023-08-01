DENVER (KDVR) — State parks will be free for active duty military personnel, veterans and the National Guard for the month of August, thanks to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The free August Military passes became available starting Aug. 1 and can be picked up at any state park or a CPW office. Service members need to show proof in order to obtain one.

“The free park pass provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and landscapes the state provides. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses. The pass is not valid for accessing State Wildlife Areas and State Trust Lands,” CPW said in the news release.

Some parks require reservations so be sure to check before planning your adventure.

CPW has other benefits for those who serve, past and present:

Free admission to state parks on Veterans Day

Year-round free entry to all state parks to residents with Colorado Disabled Veteran and Purple Heart license plates

Free lifetime small game and fishing combination license for qualified disabled veterans

Free Independence Pass which provides unlimited access to all Colorado state parks year-round to Colorado resident veterans with qualifying service-connected disabilities

The National Park Service offers free admission for all active military with annual passes and veterans with a lifetime pass.