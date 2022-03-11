DENVER (KDVR) — It is a busy weekend for events across Colorado this weekend. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Weather-wise, it will be a great weekend to get outside. Highs will be in the 30s on Friday, the 50s on Saturday, and 60 degrees on Sunday.

Daylight saving time is on Sunday morning, so don’t forget to spring forward.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

You can also join FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 in welcoming back the Irish for the 60th Annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

