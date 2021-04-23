Free smoke detectors available, Red Cross and Golden Fire offering fire safety

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Free smoke detectors are available in Golden on Saturday. The Golden Fire Department and the American Red Cross are teaming up for fire safety.
Call 303-953-4780 to schedule a time for installation.
The American Red Cross has a two-step plan to prepare for fire in your home:
- Practice a two-minute fire drill
- Use the worksheet to draw your home’s floor plan and plot your escape routes
- Practice your 2-minute drill (from home to a safe meeting place) at least twice a year.
- Everyone in your household should know two ways to escape from each room in your home.
- In a real fire, remember to get out, stay out and call 911. Never go back inside for people, pets or things.
- Test your smoke alarms monthly
- Test your smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button.
- You should hear three beeps, letting you know the alarm is working.
- Don’t hear the beeps? Then it’s time to change the batteries, if your model requires them.
- If your smoke alarm is 10 years old, it’s time to get a new alarm because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.
