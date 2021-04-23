Free smoke detectors available, Red Cross and Golden Fire offering fire safety

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Free smoke detectors are available in Golden on Saturday. The Golden Fire Department and the American Red Cross are teaming up for fire safety.

Call 303-953-4780 to schedule a time for installation.

Tomorrow April 24, the Golden Fire Department, in cooperation with the American Red Cross will be distributing FREE smoke detectors in Golden. If you are in need of a smoke alarm call 303-953-4780 to schedule a time for installation. #Vimeo https://t.co/tt4xQNvhWv — Golden Fire (@GoldenCOFire) April 23, 2021

The American Red Cross has a two-step plan to prepare for fire in your home:

Practice a two-minute fire drill Use the worksheet to draw your home’s floor plan and plot your escape routes Practice your 2-minute drill (from home to a safe meeting place) at least twice a year. Everyone in your household should know two ways to escape from each room in your home. In a real fire, remember to get out, stay out and call 911. Never go back inside for people, pets or things. Test your smoke alarms monthly Test your smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button. You should hear three beeps, letting you know the alarm is working. Don’t hear the beeps? Then it’s time to change the batteries, if your model requires them. If your smoke alarm is 10 years old, it’s time to get a new alarm because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.

Learn more about smoke alarms.