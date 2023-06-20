DENVER (KDVR) — RTD rides will be free for two months this summer.

The Zero Fare for Better Air initiative will be in place through July and August as an effort to reduce ground-level ozone by encouraging transit ridership.

“This includes all of our services: bus, light rail, commuter rail, flex ride, an accessory ride,” RTD spokesperson Marta Sipeki said.

“And yes, it does include the A Line to the airport, which we’ve had many questions about that,” Sipeki said.

RTD did a one-month free fare initiative last year under the same grant and saw a 20% increase in ridership.

When asked about how RTD will keep more people safe during these free months, officials tell FOX31 there will be heightened safety efforts as there were in the free month last year.

“We encourage customers to download the Transit Watch app, which can be found on both for Android and Apple products,” Sipeki said. “Any time we see any safety concerns on our router or our system, they can use the app to connect with our RTD transit police in real time, and our transit police officers and our partner police departments will be working together to keep our system as safe as possible.”

Colorado lawmakers first approved the free-fare pilot program last year. It allocated $28 million for the effort and provided free bus and train rides for the whole month of August. Statewide, 15 transit agencies took part.

The transit agency said some of the ridership growth carried into September last year, even after fare collection resumed.