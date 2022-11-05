DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Cars and Broncos to a free pumpkin smash and even ghost tours, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, it will be a windy weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s across the Denver metro area.

Here are 10 things to do across the state this weekend:

  1. Cars and Broncos– Saturday
  2. Denver Makers Market at Casa Bonita– Sunday
  3. Pumpkin Smash– Idaho Springs- Saturday
  4. Original Capital Hill Walking Ghost Tour EST: 2005- Denver- Saturday
  5. Denver Film Fest– Nov. 2-13
  6. Sunset Goat Yoga– Golden- Sunday
  7. Greeley Fall Home Expo– Friday-Sunday
  8. Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show– Colorado Springs- Saturday-Sunday
  9. Englewood Holiday Bazaar– Saturday
  10. Denver Arts Week- Nov. 4-12

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.