DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Cars and Broncos to a free pumpkin smash and even ghost tours, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, it will be a windy weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s across the Denver metro area.

Here are 10 things to do across the state this weekend:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.