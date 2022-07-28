DENVER (KDVR) – Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced all military personnel and veterans can visit any of the state’s parks for free throughout the month of August.

Starting Monday, members of the military and veterans, both living in Colorado and outside of it, can show proof of service at any CPW office or Colorado State Park to obtain a free August Military Pass.

This pass covers indulging in a wide array of recreational options including boating, kayaking, swimming, paddleboarding, bird-watching, horseback riding, rock climbing, biking, stargazing and nature tours.

The August Military Pass does not cover the following park fees:

Camping reservations

Boat and off-highway vehicle registrations

Hunting and fishing licenses

Access to state wildlife areas.

Additional military benefits offered by CPW throughout the year

Aside from this monthlong offer, there are several programs that active-duty military and veterans can take advantage of, including:

Free entry to state parks on Veterans Day

Free entry to all Colorado disabled veterans or Purple Heart license plate holders all year long

Free small game and fishing combination licenses for disabled veterans who qualify