DENVER (KDVR) — Spring has sprung this week in Denver, and with temperatures in the 80s for the first time since last September, it’s a perfect time to get outside.

Looking for an activity outside that is not only fun but free? The Mile High City and the surrounding metro have plenty of options.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been forecasting record-high heat this week with Tuesday and Wednesday reaching 80 degrees.

If you are ready to get outside and enjoy the long-awaited warmth, here are free things you can do around the Denver metro area.

Lariat Loop Scenic and Historic Byway

This is the perfect activity for transportation enthusiasts. The Lariat Loop Byway is a 40-mile scenic circle located in the foothills just west of Denver. The byway retraces the motoring adventures taken during the early 1920s.

While traveling through the scenic route, you will also go through several popular Colorado landmarks like Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave, the Colorado Railroad Museum and the Mother Cabrini Shrine.

Plains Conservation Center

The Plains Conservation Center is located in Aurora and is the perfect place to grow your knowledge of Colorado’s prairie ecosystem and cultural history.

The center is managed by Denver Botanic Gardens in cooperation with the City of Aurora.

You are free to visit and hike the nearby trails, check out the visitor center and stop by the tipis and homestead villages.

Dinosaur Ridge

Morrison is well known as the home of Red Rocks, but just down the road is a trail full of prehistoric memories. Dinosaur Ridge is an outdoor museum that features Jurassic dinosaur bones that were discovered in the late 1800s,

From the Stegosaurus to the Apatosaurus, visitors can take a journey back in time and learn all about the dinosaurs that once roamed the Centennial State.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

After visiting Dinosaur Ridge, you can stop by one of the world’s most iconic concert venues.

Even without the music, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is the perfect place to stop by on a warm day and take in the towering red monument.

The park is home to hiking trails that weave around the concert venue and the free visitor center that has a museum and hall of fame of all the greats that have stepped on Red Rocks’ stage.

Admire Denver’s street art

Grab your camera, put on your favorite outfit and head down to the plethora of street art and murals in downtown Denver.

From the River North Art District to the Santa Fe Art District, there are plenty of urban canvases to view. The art can be seen in alleyways, warehouses, garage doors, and storefronts.

A little change in the weather is on the way this Friday. The Pinpoint Weather team said temperatures will drop back into the high 50s with a chance for a rain-snow mix. So, make sure you make the best of this spring heat wave and get out and enjoy Denver’s outdoors.