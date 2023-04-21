DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Tulip Fair and Elf Festival to Earth Day celebrations and more, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, it will be a cool weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. There will also be light snow chances Friday night into Saturday.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.