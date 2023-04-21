DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Tulip Fair and Elf Festival to Earth Day celebrations and more, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, it will be a cool weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. There will also be light snow chances Friday night into Saturday.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- ThriftCon Denver– Sunday
- Just Between Friends consignment sale– Friday through Sunday
- Earth Day Vintage Market– Denver- Saturday
- Tulip Fair and Elf Festival– Boulder- Sunday
- Visit national parks for free on Saturday
- Black and Gold Day– spring football game at CU Boulder- Saturday
- Arvada Beer Fest– Back to the 80s- Saturday
- Baked’N Denver– food festival, live comedy show, concert- Aurora- Saturday
- Lakewood Earth Day celebration– Saturday
- Free Mario Kart Races– Saturday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.