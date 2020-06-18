Free MallRide reopens on 16th Street Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) – The Regional Transportation District is resuming service for the 16th Street Free MallRide on Sunday, restoring a key connector for visitors, commuters and downtown Denver residents.

Riders are asked to use good judgement and take responsibility for social distancing, the service stops at every block along the mall with multi-door boarding and operators will not be able to control how many riders are hopping on and off.

Separately, six days of routine maintenance will begin on the light rail system this weekend affecting service on the H and L Lines:

From 3:30 a.m. Saturday through the end of the service day on Thursday, June 25, the L Line will not operate, and the H Line will not run north of Theatre District/Convention Center Station.

All rail stations on the downtown loop will be affected by the work, to take place at the 16th & Stout and 16th & California stations. Service on both lines will resume around 3 a.m. Friday, June 26.