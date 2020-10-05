Free leaf dropping sites open in Denver until December

DENVER (KDVR) — From leaf peeping to raking leaves. Fall is here. If you are busy keeping your yard or property free of leaves, the city of Denver has announced its LeafDrop for 2020.

When raking leaves, rather than throwing them in the trash to be taken to a landfill, Denver residents can drop them off at a Denver LeafDrop site to be composted for free, now through Dec. 4.

The following LeafDrop locations will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (entrance on E. Jewell Ave.)

Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road; leaves must be brought in bags at this location)

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (leaves must be brought in bags at this location)

Denver residents can download a coupon to receive a free five-pack of paper leaf bags at participating Ace Hardware Stores.

Here are a few more helpful tips, according to the City of Denver:

Please make sure to social distance and wear a face covering at drop-off locations.

Leaves cannot contain branches or other materials

Only bring leaves to drop-off sites during specified dates and times; dropping off leaves during other times is considered illegal dumping.

Pumpkins are also accepted for composting at drop-off locations

Never rake or blow leaves into the street; they could clog storm sewer inlets and Denver’s street sweepers.

Weekend LeafDrop sites will be opening at the end of October.

Compost created through Denver’s LeafDrop Program will be made available for residents to purchase at a discounted rate in the spring.