Free Hessie Trailhead shuttle kicks off this weekend in Boulder County

Hessie Trail Shuttle bus at the Hessie Trailhead, which is a popular access point to U.S. Forest Service lands and trails, on June 23, 2018. Boulder County operates the free shuttle service on weekends and holiday in summer and fall to carry passengers from Nederland’s RTD Park-n-Ride to the Hessie Trailhead. The Hessie Trailhead shuttle program began in the summer of 2012 to address the issue of increased parking and traffic congestion on the way to the trailhead.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The free shuttle to the Hessie Trailhead in Boulder County will kick off on Saturday, June 27 for the summer.

The shuttle will carry passengers from Nederland High School (597 County Road 130) to the Hessie Trailhead, a popular entry point for accessing the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area off of Fourth of July Road.

The shuttle schedule has been extended once again to include peak leaf viewing weekends in the fall.

The shuttle service will begin Saturday, June 27, 2020 and will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Exceptions to that schedule include:

Friday, July 3 – Shuttle will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 6 – Shuttle will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept 7 – Shuttle will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After Labor Day, the Saturday schedule will change to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to account for shorter periods of daylight. The last day of shuttle service will be Sunday, Oct 11, 2020.

Boulder County said it has implemented special procedures for the shuttle to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

If you have recently experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or sore throat, please do not ride the shuttle.

All passengers ages 12 and older are required to wear a mask or face covering. Please bring your own mask.

To promote social distancing, shuttle capacity is limited to six passengers or two households, whichever is less.

On the shuttle, please sit in the sections labeled and leave at least one row of seats between groups.

Shuttles are disinfected once per day, and high touch surfaces are wiped down after each trip.