Free Halloween Costumes at Castle Rock Outlets Sunday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Finding a Halloween costume has never been harder in Colorado, with a global supply chain shortage impacting Halloween shops across the nation.

But hundreds of costumes are still available at a Castle Rock “store” — and it won’t cost you a dime.

The Halloween Bootique, put on by Rylie’s Ark, runs through Sunday at a store inside the outlets.

Rylie’s Ark is a nonprofit aimed at spreading acts of random kindness. The nonprofit was created to honor Rylie Guentensberger, who was killed in 2017 when a driver suffering a medical condition crashed into the RNK Running and Walking store in Parker.

“She loved Halloween and loved bringing smiles to people’s faces,” her mother, Meghann Guentensberger, said.

Families can take one costume per child and are encouraged to pay whatever they can.

“We’re asking one costume per person, because they are free, or pay what makes you happy,” Guentensberger said. “I say zero to a million is accepted, but really, they are meant to be free, and just bring joy to people.”

Guentensberger said some families have paid as little as a dollar, while others have donated more than $100 for a costume.

“That is beautiful, because that money goes on to ripple out kindness in different ways,” she said. “I had a family come in earlier today with six kids, I think, and mom was a single mom and said ‘this is the only way I can make Halloween happen for my family,’ so those are the sweet stories, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Rylie’s Ark also holds prom and homecoming events with free outfits for kids in need.

You can find more information on the Bootique and on how to donate here.