DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this Easter weekend, we’ve got you covered. It will be an absolutely beautiful weekend to get out and about.

Weather-wise, two storm systems are lined up for the mountains: Friday and Easter. Expect 1-4 inches of snow on Friday across the central and northern mountains.

The next round will arrive Saturday night and Easter Sunday, bringing 1-6 inches of accumulation. Expect snowy, windy, and colder conditions along the I-70 Mountain Corridor.

Denver stays dry Friday through Easter. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the 60s. There will be less wind overall, but gusts could still reach 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Conditions will be similar on Saturday.

Normally we tell you 10 things to do every weekend. This weekend we’re giving you a full list of Easter events happening.

April 16

April 17

