DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this Easter weekend, we’ve got you covered. It will be an absolutely beautiful weekend to get out and about.
Weather-wise, two storm systems are lined up for the mountains: Friday and Easter. Expect 1-4 inches of snow on Friday across the central and northern mountains.
The next round will arrive Saturday night and Easter Sunday, bringing 1-6 inches of accumulation. Expect snowy, windy, and colder conditions along the I-70 Mountain Corridor.
Denver stays dry Friday through Easter. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the 60s. There will be less wind overall, but gusts could still reach 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Conditions will be similar on Saturday.
Normally we tell you 10 things to do every weekend. This weekend we’re giving you a full list of Easter events happening.
April 16
- Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt @ Wiley Roots Brewing Co- April
- Easter Egg Hunt & Community Food Drive– April 16
- Easer Eggstravaganza-Mile High Flea Market- April 16
- Avon Egg Hunt– April 16
- Vail Easter egg hunt– April 16
- Easter Celebration at El Centro del Quinto Sol– April 16
- Chocolate Bunny Egg Hunt– April 16
- Easter Egg Hunt– Georgetown- April 16
- Easter Egg Hunt– Commerce City- April 16
April 17
- Red Rocks sunrise Easter worship service, April 17
- Loveland’s Amazing Giant Easter Egg Hunt– April 17
- Elbert Easter Egg Hunt!– April 17
- Celebration Pointe Church– Easter celebration- April 17
- Easter Egg Hunt FUNraiser and Story Time– April 17
- Free Frisco Easter Egg Hunt– April 17
- Annual American Legion Easter Egg Hunt– Gunnison- April 17
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.