Free drive-thru pet vaccine clinic Saturday at the Swansea Recreation Center

DENVER (KDVR) — The annual Focus on Health, hosted by Colorado State University Spur and the Dumb Friends League, is providing free pet care to north Denver neighborhoods on Saturday.

Limited wellness exams, microchip procedures and free vaccinations will be available at from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the drive-thru vaccine clinic.

“Focus on Health is a special opportunity for our first – and second – year vet students to engage with volunteer veterinarians and provide care to pets,” said Dr. Danielle Frey, director of veterinary international and outreach experiences at CSU.

The event will take place at the Swansea Recreation Center, 2650 E. 49th Ave.

The Dumb Friends League Veterinarian Hospital at CSU Spur, a new, low-cost veterinary hospital, will open in January 2022 at the National Western Center.

“This project has grown every year and it is thrilling to know that the services we’re providing at this event are among the many that will also be accessible to the community through the CSU Spur campus very soon,” said Frey.

“Access to care is an important part of the Dumb Friends League’s mission to end pet homelessness and

animal suffering,” said Kristine Clay, outreach coordinator at the Dumb Friends League.