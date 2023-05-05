DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for things to do this weekend, there are plenty of opportunities. Whether you just want to get outside and enjoy the spring-like weather or celebrate the derby or Cinco de Mayo, we have you covered.
Weather-wise, highs will be in the 70s all weekend with mainly sunny skies and a breezy wind.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- 2023 Denver Mini Derby– Saturday
- Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry– Saturday
- Disney Cirque – Youth & Teen Aerial Showcase– Saturday
- Free Derby at the Station– Saturday
- Sugar Plum Bazaar Spring Fling– Saturday and Sunday
- Heritage Festival at the South Platte Valley Historic Park– Saturday
- 20th Annual Longmont Celebrates Cinco de Mayo event– Saturday
- Denver Makers Market– Saturday and Sunday
- Denver Cinco de Mayo festival– Saturday and Sunday
- Estes Park Duck Race Festival– Saturday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.