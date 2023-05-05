DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for things to do this weekend, there are plenty of opportunities. Whether you just want to get outside and enjoy the spring-like weather or celebrate the derby or Cinco de Mayo, we have you covered.

Weather-wise, highs will be in the 70s all weekend with mainly sunny skies and a breezy wind.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

  1. 2023 Denver Mini Derby– Saturday
  2. Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry– Saturday
  3. Disney Cirque – Youth & Teen Aerial Showcase– Saturday
  4. Free Derby at the Station– Saturday
  5. Sugar Plum Bazaar Spring Fling– Saturday and Sunday
  6. Heritage Festival at the South Platte Valley Historic Park– Saturday
  7. 20th Annual Longmont Celebrates Cinco de Mayo event– Saturday
  8. Denver Makers Market– Saturday and Sunday
  9. Denver Cinco de Mayo festival– Saturday and Sunday
  10. Estes Park Duck Race Festival– Saturday

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.