Free Denver Jazz Heritage Day celebration at City Park

DENVER (KDVR) — City Park Jazz celebrates Denver Jazz Heritage Day on Sunday. The concerts are free of charge and take place at the City Park Pavilion.

The El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr. is the featured band.

The music this week is also a tribute to Freddy Rodriguez Sr., a local jazz musician who passed away from complications of COVID-19 in March 2020.

Rodriguez Sr. played the saxophone at El Chapultepec for 40 years, with his quartet featured every Thursday night.

The iconic El Chapultepec, which closed it’s doors forever during the pandemic, is also being honored during the concert.

Mayor Michael Hancock proclaimed July 25 as Denver Jazz Heritage Day, honoring the rich history of the art form, musicians, venues and the Five Points neighborhood.

The 2021 season features nine shows on Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City Park Jazz 2021 Concert Schedule

7/25/21 SPECIAL EVENT: Celebrating Denver Jazz Heritage with the El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr. 8/01/21 Nelson Rangell 8/08/21 Cast Iron Queens