Free COVID-19 vaccines for kids at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages five to 11.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child to the appointment. For children getting their second dose, the parent or guardian must bring their child’s vaccine card from the first dose. If this is the child’s first dose, information on their second dose will be provided.

The hospital is offering the vaccines in the hospital lobby on Dec. 4, 11, and 18, with limited appointments available. Registration is required.