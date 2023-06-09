DENVER (KDVR) — There is always something to do somewhere in the metro area, and there happens to be several festivities that are free to attend this weekend.

There’s no excuse for being bored when there are so many concerts, events and festivals happening.

If you needed something to do, look no further than the list below.

Five Points Jazz Festival

Along Welton Street between 25th Street and 29th Street in Denver, you’ll find an abundance of jazz performers from noon til 8 p.m. Saturday, with performances from vocalists, sax quartets, big bands, soloists and more.

Denver Chalk Art Festival

The Golden Triangle will become rainbow roads for the weekend as professional artists cover the asphalt with their creations in the Chalk Art Festival.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., roads in Denver near 12th Avenue, Bannock Street and Acoma Street will be streets of art for all to see.

Second Saturdays Summer Concert Series and Street Festival

Live music on two different stages will be happening while artisan vendors and foodies gather in Olde Town Arvada on Saturday.

Find entertainment for the whole family or friend group from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. near Webster Street and Grant Place. Kids zone included.

Saturday night Bazaar: Sloan’s Lake

Live music, DJs, fashion and food trucks with more than 60 local makers and craft vendors will be free to see Saturday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 16th Avenue and Raleigh Street.

Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and offers discounts on beer, cocktails, wine and a bottomless Aperol spritz.

Free ride Fridays at Mile High Flea Market

The market runs every weekend, but admission on Friday is $2 and all the rides are free for the day. Along with rides, the market offers food, a farmers market, garage sales, local shops and thrifty finds.

It takes over multiple blocks starting at 7 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m. from A Street to R Street, and from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue.

Cherry Creek North Live and Local

Patios and storefronts will become pop-up stages for live musicians Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. throughout the Cherry Creek North neighborhood.

Performances start every half hour at various locations in the neighborhood near 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue. A detailed schedule and map can be found on its website.

Classic car show

Classic cars, trucks and even service vehicles will be on display in Highlands Ranch on Saturday.

The unique and antique vehicles are going to be parked in the east parking lot of the Cherry Hills Community Church located at 3900 Grace Blvd.

Open-mic style comedy show

Comedians gather at RIVER in the River North Art District in Denver every Sunday at an art gallery with a full bar and comfortable seating options.

Admission and parking are free, and you can purchase cocktails and boba tea. It’s happening Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3759 Chestnut Pl.