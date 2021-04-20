Free concerts are back at the Levitt Pavilion; here’s the early line-up

DENVER (KDVR) – The Levitt Pavilion Denver at Ruby Hill Park announced the first free shows of its comeback season on Tuesday.

Upcoming free shows include Devotchka, Pimps of Joytime, and Dustbowl Revival. RSVP and limited VIP seating is available on Friday at 10 a.m.

The amphitheater offers 50 free concerts a year, including local and national acts. There will also be paid concerts.

The Pavilion, located near Florida Avenue and the South Platte River, can accommodate as many as 7,500 people per show.

The largest outdoor music venue inside the city limits of Denver, Levitt Pavilion officially opened the summer of 2017.

Aside from free shows, you’re also encouraged to bring: lawn chairs, blankets, clear bags (12” x 17” x 12” or smaller, will be subject to search), soft-sided coolers (10” x 7” x 7” or smaller, will be subject to search), food for personal consumption only (with plastic utensils only), one factory sealed water bottle per person (32oz or less), one empty water bottle per person (32oz or less), strollers (not allowed in the reserved seating section) and umbrellas (please use caution with your umbrella – if a patron complains about your umbrella obstructing their view, you may be asked to move to a different area if you wish to continue using your umbrella. Umbrellas are not allowed in the lower bowl).