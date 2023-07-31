Celebrate Colorado Day with free state park admission

(KXRM) — Colorado is celebrating its 147th birthday as a state this year! To celebrate the anniversary, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will have free admission to all state parks.

August marks Colorado’s statehood, granted by President Ulysses S. Grant in 1876. CPW is celebrating the Centennial State by offering free admission on Monday, Aug. 7, to all state parks.

“This free entry day provides a chance to experience Colorado state parks and the diverse landscapes they showcase,” CPW said.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy of Colorado State Forest Service; Staunton State Park





All park fees will remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registration, and hunting and fishing licenses.