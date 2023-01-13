DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Whether you want to go to the rodeo or a magic market or even do baby goat yoga, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, high temperatures reach the lower 50s on Friday afternoon and then climb into the middle 50s on Saturday. A few extra clouds will push across the state Saturday.
Highs will be back to the upper 40s on Sunday in Denver. The Front Range has a small chance for flurries after sunset.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across the Denver metro area:
- National Western Stock Show– Denver- now through Jan. 22
- Flip! A Sustainable Style Swap– Clothing swap- Denver- Sunday
- Onesie Bar Crawl – Denver- Saturday
- Colorado Bridal Show– Denver- Sunday
- Fainting baby goat yoga– Aspen Grove- Saturday
- Magick Maker’s Market– Denver- Sunday
- Arapahoe County Home Show– Friday-Sunday
- Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic – Sunday
- Romantic tour in Denver– Friday-Sunday
- Wacky Let’s Roam Denver Scavenger Hunt at the Zoo– Denver- Saturday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.