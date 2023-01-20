DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the final weekend of the National Western Stock Show to adoptable puppy yoga and more, there’s something for everyone.
Weather-wise, clouds will push out on Saturday giving Denver a mix of sun and clouds to start the weekend.
Highs will be in the middle to lower 30s over the weekend with extra clouds on Sunday.
Things to do this weekend
Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:
- Fire and Ice Festival– Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park- Saturday
- Colorado Chinese New Year Celebration– Denver- Saturday
- National Western Stock Show– Denver- now through Jan. 22
- Adoptable Puppy Yoga at the Dog House Denver- Saturday
- The Big Lebowski– Boulder Theater- Saturday
- Orchid Showcase– Denver Botanic Gardens- Now through Feb. 20
- 7th Annual Barrel Aged Beer Fest! – Denver- Saturday
- Hammond’s Candies Tour– Friday-Saturday- Denver
- Snow Days exhibit at Children’s Museum Denver Marisco Campus
- Downpour– immersive art experience at the Dairy Block- now through March 1
