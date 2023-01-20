DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the final weekend of the National Western Stock Show to adoptable puppy yoga and more, there’s something for everyone.

Weather-wise, clouds will push out on Saturday giving Denver a mix of sun and clouds to start the weekend.

Highs will be in the middle to lower 30s over the weekend with extra clouds on Sunday.

Things to do this weekend

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across Colorado:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.