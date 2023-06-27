DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is Bike to Work Day in Colorado, which means you can find free breakfast and prize bags on your ride to work.

There will be stations set up all across the state, with a heavy focus on the Denver area, for bikers to stop for a bite or a water break on their way to or from work.

Plus, there will be parties and celebrations where you can stop to play a game and grab a goodie bag.

The event happens every year on the fourth Wednesday of June as a way to encourage commuters to bike to work, for a variety of reasons.

It’s organized by Way to Go, a program of the Denver Regional Council of Governments which strives to improve commuting options and clean the air year-round.

Why should I bike to work?

There are plenty of reasons to bike to work on any given day, not just Wednesday when you can get a free breakfast burrito or sandwich on the way. The Bike to Work Day website lists a few.

It will help you save money on gas and car maintenance while reducing road congestion. And, it keeps you away from frustrating traffic and unanticipated delays for a stress-free commute.

Plus, you might feel better knowing you’ve done your part in reducing your own carbon footprint and clearing the air of toxic pollutants.

On top of that, it helps you to stay active and improve your health in a way that kicks off the workday feeling energized. Then you can ride off the stress of a long day at work on your way home.

How to find a route

In Denver alone, there are 196 miles worth of on-street bike lanes. The city provides a map that shows where bike lanes are throughout the city, as well as multi-use trails, bike and pedestrian bridges, bike repair options and connections on public transportation.

If you don’t want to ride alongside cars, there are scenic commuter trials to choose from, which the city refers to as “high comfort bikeways.”

Trails connect throughout the entire Denver metro area. There is a regional bicycle map that shows where trails converge and where service options are available in Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Boulder, Denver, Weld, Adams and Arapahoe counties.

When you plan your route for Bike to Work Day, don’t forget to find a station on this map so you can score your free meal and prizes on the way.

Other planning resources:

Is it safe to bike to work?

According to traffic accident records, the number of bicycle-related crashes in Denver has been falling since 2018.

Between 2013 and 2018, there were an average of 330 bicycle-related crashes per year but since 2019, the annual average dropped by 39% to 202 per year.

You can even protect your bike by registering it online in a new digital bike tracking platform, 529 Garage. The Denver Police Department will have registration events throughout the city Wednesday morning to make registration convenient.

DPD bike registration events:

Civic Center Park from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

REI at 1416 Platte St. from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Cherry Creek North Drive and S. University Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

East 29th Avenue Town Center at 7352 E. 29th Ave. from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Skyline Park at 1701 Arapahoe St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

DPD said over 400 bicycles that were recovered were not claimed or returned to their owners in 2022 due to a lack of registration.

The ultimate way to protect yourself while riding your bike is to use the proper equipment, including a helmet.