DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Weather-wise, it will be a windy Friday with high fire danger.

The mountains can expect 30-70 mph wind gusts and 1-4 inches of snow on Friday. It will remain breezy on Saturday in Denver with winds 15-25 mph. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Expect less wind on Sunday with morning sunshine. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a cold front moving in.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

  1. Great Western Alpaca Show– April 29-May 1
  2. Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
  3. Spring Craft & Gift Show– Colorado Springs- April 30-May 1
  4. Monster Jam Arena Tour 3– Colorado Springs- April 29-May 1
  5. Drug take back day– April 30
  6. Tiny Tots: Science of Sound (Downtown Denver)– April 30
  7. Greeley Home Expo– April 29-May 1
  8. Bike rodeo, Kids Safety Fair– Glenwood Springs- April 30
  9. Oddity & Bizarre Expo– Colorado Springs- April 30-May 1
  10. Fort Carson Spring Flea Market & Festival– April 30

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.