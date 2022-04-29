DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Weather-wise, it will be a windy Friday with high fire danger.
The mountains can expect 30-70 mph wind gusts and 1-4 inches of snow on Friday. It will remain breezy on Saturday in Denver with winds 15-25 mph. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Expect less wind on Sunday with morning sunshine. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a cold front moving in.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Great Western Alpaca Show– April 29-May 1
- Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
- Spring Craft & Gift Show– Colorado Springs- April 30-May 1
- Monster Jam Arena Tour 3– Colorado Springs- April 29-May 1
- Drug take back day– April 30
- Tiny Tots: Science of Sound (Downtown Denver)– April 30
- Greeley Home Expo– April 29-May 1
- Bike rodeo, Kids Safety Fair– Glenwood Springs- April 30
- Oddity & Bizarre Expo– Colorado Springs- April 30-May 1
- Fort Carson Spring Flea Market & Festival– April 30
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.