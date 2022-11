Michael Irwin, 73, was last seen leaving the Fox Run neighborhood on 10/7/2022. Credit: Frederick Police Department.

FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — Frederick Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for an at-risk man.

Michael Irwin, 73, was last seen around noon on Nov. 7 exiting the Fox Run neighborhood (police originally released the date as Oct. 7 but have corrected it). It should be noted that Irwin has dementia.

Irwin’s vehicle is a black Honda CRV with the license plate 612QAQ. Anyone with information on Irwin is asked to call Frederick police at (720) 652-4222.