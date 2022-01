The clock was stolen from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers located at 3749 Mountain Lion Drive on 1/16/2022. Credit: Loveland Police Department 1/19/2022

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland police are searching for the suspect who stole a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers clock off the restaurant wall.

According to the police report, the suspect entered the restaurant last Sunday around 7 p.m. He walked right to the clock and took it off the wall, then fled to a waiting car outside the restaurant.

If anyone has information on who this person could be, they are asked to contact Loveland’s Officer Harris, at (970)-556-8443.