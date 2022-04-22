WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators are looking into a “random highway shooting” reported by a fracking driver on Friday morning.

The driver reported that he was driving eastbound on Highway 52 when he heard a loud “backfire,” according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. It reportedly happened before daylight, between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m., west of Hudson between Weld County roads 37 and 43.

The driver thought the noise came from a passing vehicle traveling westbound. But once he arrived at the worksite, the driver “found a large bullet hole in the driver’s side door. The bullet had fallen on the ground when he opened the door,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators checked the area, but there isn’t any surveillance. The suspect may have been driving a light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weld County Deputy Tony Cano at 970-400-4073 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).