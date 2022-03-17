DENVER (KDVR) — The National Press Photographer Association represents the best visual journalists in the country, and in 2021 a FOX31 journalist earned a top honor.

Evan Kruegel has been working at FOX31 since January 2018. The Longmont native and University of Colorado Buff alum was named NPPA solo videojournalist of the year for his reporting in 2021.

A solo videojournalist, commonly referred to as a multimedia journalist in the broadcast industry, is someone who shoots, writes and edits their stories alone, taking on the responsibilities of a reporter and photographer.

Kruegel’s work landed him top spots in NPPA’s Best of Photojournalism contest for the year, including first-place finishes for General Hard News, Soft Feature, and five other top finishes. He placed first in the association’s quarterly content for solo videojournalists, competing with journalists across the country.

In total, Kruegel placed 1st in 5 separate categories, including his reporting on Colorado’s Fentanyl crisis, his work covering the King Soopers shooting, and his feature reporting on the Colorado return of the black-footed ferrett.

“At the end of the day, this award belongs to the people of Colorado who let me into their homes and hearts to share their stories,” Kruegel said. “It’s a tremendous honor, and I look forward to sharing your stories for years to come.”