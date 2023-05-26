DENVER (KDVR) — This Memorial Day weekend is starting out stormy and drizzly. Coloradans are seeing hail and wind, with storms heading eastward.
Viewers sent FOX31 their pictures of hail and storm clouds spotted along the Front Range. Some of the hail pieces were the size of a quarter.
Storm chances will move into the evenings on Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s. The Pinpoint Weather team predicts this weather pattern will continue into next week.