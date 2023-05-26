DENVER (KDVR) — This Memorial Day weekend is starting out stormy and drizzly. Coloradans are seeing hail and wind, with storms heading eastward.

Viewers sent FOX31 their pictures of hail and storm clouds spotted along the Front Range. Some of the hail pieces were the size of a quarter.

Hail at I-70 and Harlan on 5/26/23. Credit: Annie MacMackin

Storm clouds over Horsetooth Reservoir on 5/26/23. Credit: Stephen Lee

Hail in Milliken on 5/26/23. Credit: Felicia Kroetsch

Hail in Greeley on 5/26/23. Credit: Jennifer Finch

Storm clouds near Peoria looking south on 5/26/23. Credit: Veronica Palmer

Storm chances will move into the evenings on Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s. The Pinpoint Weather team predicts this weather pattern will continue into next week.