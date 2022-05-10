LAKEWOOD – The Problem Solvers aired a story Monday night of a Vietnam veteran who had his electric bike stolen off a bike rack in a Walmart parking lot in Lakewood.

Just moments after the story aired in our 9 p.m. newscast, dozens of viewers reached out offering to buy the veteran a new bike:

Comment: I saw a story regarding the veteran that had his electric bike stolen. I would like to speak with someone about our family buying him a new bike. I look forward to hearing from someone soon.

Comment: My husband and I would like to purchase the E-bike for that veteran whose bike was stolen from Walmart.

Comment: Regarding the story you did of someone stealing the veteran’s e-bike while he was in the store – if someone could please call me, I would like to replace it for him, but I don’t want my name used. Thank you!

Comment: I own a wood flooring business in Denver. We would be honored to confidentially replace the stolen ebike for that Vietnam Veteran. Please let me know if we can help?

Comment: I was watching the news about a veteran who had his e bike stolen at a Walmart. I would pay for a new bike and deliver it to him.

Comment: I saw the coverage of the veteran who had his bike stolen. I would like to try and get in touch with him, so I can buy him a new one.

Comment: Hi! We’d like to replace the veteran’s stolen bike. Please contact me at (720)***-****. Thanks.

Comment: Hello. My husband and I just watched a report about an elderly man in Lakewood who had his mini electric bike/scooter stolen from Walmart. We have the same kind of scooter that we don’t use and would like to give it to him. If there’s a way for you to contact him, we would love him to have the scooter.

Less than 24 hours later, the Vietnam veteran, Lyle Minard received an e-bike from a couple in Parker Sunny and Tom.

“He really tore at our heartstrings,” Sunny told the Problem Solvers.

Sunny said her family had purchased the exact same bike Minard had and it has just been sitting in their garage unused. So she reached out to the Problem Solvers hoping to give it to Minard.

The couple met Minard and his family along with the Problem Solvers at Park Meadows mall to hand off the bike! Minard told the Problem Solvers he was overwhelmed with gratitude.

Other viewers also reached out offering to buy Minard a different lock for the new bike and an Apple Airtag to put on the bike. We have put them in contact with Minard’s daughter.

Minard’s daughter said Lakewood Police, who are investigating this case, did go to pawn shops Tuesday looking for the stolen e-bike.