MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — We asked our viewers where the best seat is for a show on the rocks. Several viewers agreed on similar spots, others did not want to share their secrets.

Here is what we know about viewers’ favorite seating places at Red Rocks Parks and Amphitheatre and the accessibility seating options.

A majority of viewers that shared their favorite spot in the iconic amphitheater preferred to be front and center, or at least within the front few rows.

Andy on Facebook said his favorite place to watch from is “first 20 rows, but preferably first 5-10.”

The second most popular spot among viewers was the top row, where one might get a view of the landscape along with the show. “Way up top!!” a viewer commented on Instagram.

A handful of viewers met in the middle, with their favorite seat being dead center of the audience. One on Instagram said “row 33 is the spot,” and Kerri on Facebook got specific, favoring “row 26 – seat 35.”

Some shows have assigned seating, and others are completely general admission. Doors typically open one hour before a show, so you can use that time to secure your seat in general admission areas.

A Red Rocks Amphitheatre customer service representative said that the best way to find out if a show has general admission or assigned seating is to visit the website and view the event calendar where you can find the ticket link to any specific show. From there, your browser will be redirected to AXS where you can click see more to see a seating chart.

There are rows that are designated for accessible seating. Row one and row 70 are reserved for wheelchair accessibility, row two is reserved for those with limited mobility, and row three is reserved for audience members who experience deafness, blindness, hard of hearing and low vision.

There is also a shuttle for rows one through three that will transport guests from the upper south parking lot (accessible placard required) to the front rows. For guests in row 70, the nearest parking lot is the top circle lot.

Accessible seating is available to those who need it and is part of the ticket purchase. Those using accessible seating can reserve up to four seats to bring three friends with them.