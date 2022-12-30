David Redding’s plow and truck, both stolen from his Wheat Ridge, Colorado home on Dec. 28, 2022. (Credit: David Redding)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him.

Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived.

Redding runs a small property management company and was left with no way to plow the properties he’s responsible for in Jefferson County.

But just hours after FOX31 shared his story Thursday evening, Redding was reunited was his truck, after a viewer called in the location near 10th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver.

Denver Police confirmed they received a call after someone recognized the vehicle from the news. It was unoccupied at the time, and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Redding says his tools and golf clubs were stolen from the truck, but the plow is still attached, allowing him to continue work.