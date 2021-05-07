FOX31 NOW at 3:30 p.m.: Denver Public Schools Superintendent finalists

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools are announcing three finalists for the position of superintendent following the resignation of Susana Cordova last winter.

During Cordova’s time as superintendent, the district faced a number of challenges, including a teacher strike, budget cuts and the pandemic.

Dwight Jones has been serving as interim superintendent while the Denver Public Schools board searches for a permanent replacement.

The three finalists are Dr. Alex Marrero, Dr. Stephanie Soliven and Andre Wright. The DPS Board of Education will address the media at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Denver Public Schools has provided biographies and backgrounds for each candidate. Below are some of the excerpts.

“Dr. Alex Marrero leads with a vision of supporting students the way educators supported him growing up and into his career. As the child of a Cuban refugee and an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Alex prides himself on representing many of the Latinx students in the communities he has served as a school leader and in district leadership positions. He believes that every child can accomplish what he has, not only overcoming obstacles but being recognized as a leader in their chosen field.”

“Dr. Stephanie Soliven is a leader focused on equitable educational opportunities and robust support systems at every school for every student. Stephanie has a reputation for welcoming diverse perspectives and encouraging passionate advocacy. She leads with deep respect for the trust that families place in their schools.”

“Andre Wright is a professional educator and champion for educational equity. A visionary leader, whose motto is ‘students first,’ Andre’s experience includes implementing an instructional infrastructure, data-driven instructional planning opportunities for teachers, resource allocation for strategic schools performing below state average, and a leadership development strategy for aspiring teacher leaders, assistant principals, principals and learning community directors.”