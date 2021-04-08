Watch: Centura Health talks about reactions that closed its mass vaccination site

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Centura Health briefed the public on it’s operations, after temporarily pausing it’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park Wednesday following 11 people experienced adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

That batch of vaccines has been sequestered, and is being investigated by the state, according to Centura Health officials.

Centura Health said over 1,700 people had received vaccines before shots were halted, and the reactions accounted for 0.62% of those who received vaccines Wednesday.

Medical staff on site determined two people needed to be taken to the hospital for additional observation “out of an abundance of caution,” Centura said.

Some patients were experiencing symptoms like nausea and dizziness after receiving the vaccine, according to Centura. The nine patients who were not taken to the hospital were treated with juice and water.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson shared the following statement with the Problem Solvers:

There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of the people we serve, and we carefully review reports of adverse events in individuals receiving our medicines and vaccines. Any report about individuals receiving our COVID-19 vaccine and our assessment of that report is shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other appropriate health authorities. This is part of the established process to inform health authorities’ comprehensive surveillance programs that monitor the overall safety of medicines, as well the vaccines authorized for use against this pandemic. We are collecting the necessary information, including from the local vaccination center, to assess these reports.

For further information on the safety of authorized COVID-19 vaccines, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html