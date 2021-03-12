Gov. Polis: ‘Every Coloradan will be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April’

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis announced that every Coloradan will be eligible for a vaccine by mid-April. The next phase, 1B.4 has moved up by two days and opens up March 19.

Phase 1B.4 includes essential workers such as restaurant employees, postal workers and other employees who work directly with the public.

Right now the state is getting three week supply projections, which is what will determine the date all Coloradans will be eligible to get the vaccine.

“The one thing is getting the vaccine to the state, the other is getting it into arms,” Polis said.

This comes the day after President Biden signed a massive $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

The governor was joined by Brigadier General Scott Sherman, who is in charge of the state’s National Guard and vaccine distribution, along with COVID Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

You can watch the full press conference in the video above.