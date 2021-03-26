Weld County investigators make 1979 cold case arrest

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators say they have made an arrest in the second oldest unsolved homicide in Weld County Friday.

The Weld County District Attorney has charged 64-year-old James Dye of Wichita Kansas in the death of Evelyn Kay Day back in 1979. Day was 29 years old at the time of her murder, when she was found strangled by the belt of her overcoat in her station wagon in unincorporated Weld County.

After Detective Byron Kastilahn was assigned to the case in spring of 2020, there was a push to compare the DNA collected at the crime scene to national DNA networks, and linked the evidence found on scene to Dye.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dye had a criminal history of multiple sexual assaults in Weld County around the time of the murder. He was also a student at Aims Community College, where Day worked, around the time when she was killed.

In the affidavit, Dye told investigators he denies knowing, having a sexual relationship, or killing the victim.

Dye has been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree. District Attorney Michael Rourke says the two charges reflect the two theories on this case.

Dye is being held in a Sedgewick County Jail in Wichita, and awaits extradition to Colorado with a pending court date.

