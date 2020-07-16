FOX31 News Turns 20: A look back at our first night

DENVER (KDVR) – FOX31 is celebrating a milestone. Exactly 20 years ago the very first KDVR newscast hit the airwaves.

“We’re embarking on a new era in Denver television news, and we’re glad that you’re with us for our very first night,” Ron Zappolo said in the opening seconds of the newscast premiere on July 16, 2000. Zappolo, a Denver television icon, had been wooed from a competitor to help launch the FOX31 news operation.

Two years earlier, the TV station had broken ground on a brand new “news and technology center” at the corner of Speer and Lincoln in Denver to help prepare for its entry into the crowded and competitive Denver TV news market.

“It started with myself and a phone and a computer in literally a closet that was made into, sort of, an office,” said Bill Dallman, the news director who launched FOX31 News in 2000. One of his biggest tasks was finding the right anchor team.

“How do you make a splash? The only way to do it is to get an icon in the local market, Ron Zappolo, and literally a national-level talent in Libby Weaver. Pair them together and make a huge splash. That’s what we did, and that’s how we made our name,” Dallman said.

Zappolo had spent decades as a sportscaster in Denver, and Weaver was well known as an anchor on the nationally-syndicated entertainment show, “Extra.” A former Denver Broncos kicker, David Treadwell, was hired as the sports director. Rounding out the news team was a mix of locally-known broadcasters like radio host Tom Martino, and weekend anchor Phil Keating, who’s now a correspondent for FOX News.

A few members of the original team are still with FOX31 News today, like Shaul Turner.

“I’ll never forget my first night at FOX31. All of us came from across the country to reach for our dreams. I came from Atlanta to be the weekend anchor,” Turner said.

“My story that night was about a baseball player who had been arrested and I was live in the newsroom,” said Kim Posey, who’s now weekend anchor at FOX31.

For two full decades now, viewers have welcomed FOX31 into their homes, and made the station a leader in Denver news. For those on the original team, it’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years.

“Seems like such a long time ago, but at the same time it just seems like yesterday,” Posey said.